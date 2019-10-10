Myriad Hues: This Khar Fabric Store Has An Eclectic Collection

If you believe that getting your clothes tailored is the way to go, then you'll love the Fabric Studio in Khar. The brand's flagship store, the studio has a beautifully curated selection of fabrics in a variety of styles and patterns. They have embroidered fabrics, Banarasi fabrics, prints, plain fabrics and handcrafted fabrics. Besides fabrics, they also keep patolas, unstitched suits, ikkats.

In ready wear outfits they have ethnic wear for a variety of occasions. There are gowns, ghararas, lehenga cholis, and angrakhas featuring different types of handwork like zardosi work, hand embroidery, katdana lace, and beadwork.

So if you're planning to get your outfits stitched for a wedding or special occasion or simple workwear too, browse the collection and buy fabric for your next bespoke look.