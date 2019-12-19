With Vibrant Interiors & Amazing Veg Food! Swing By Family Tree

Family Tree is the best place to hang out with family serving some mouthwatering pure veg food. The staff here is very courteous and the hospitality shown by their staff Bahadur was just appreciable. The place serves great vibrant ambience with some well comfortable seatings. The food and drinks we had there were: Drinks: 1. 3D Sunshine - Well-presented mocktail with a good fusion of flavours and was lip-smacking. 2. Non- Alcoholic Sangria - It was served in unique u-shaped glassware well presented and had watermelon base and was just on point taste. Food: 1. Hummus 3 Ways- It was a hummus platter with three flavours of hummus- plain, pesto & beetroot. Served with soft pita bread. 2. Paneer Sambal- Fresh paneer cooked in sambal sauce and tasted very good. 3. Tangy Paneer Pizza - It was a thin crust base pizza with well-topped paneer and soft crust. 4. Schezwan Noodles - It was well made and tasted very good. Desserts: 1. Mango Rasmalai- Rasmalai served in a glass topped with mango pieces.