From Baos, Dimsums & More, Fatty Bao Surely Never Disappoints!

Fatt Bao, Jogeshwari: Jogeshwari the hub of all cuisine, it has a lot of options. Having said that, Fatty Bao has always been our choice for Asian dine in. Been here on numerous occasions, from celebration to family dinner, this has always been our favourite. The ambience, creating like an Asian home with lovely Japanese paintings and wooden fans and art, add to the warmth of the place. The seating is also very comfortable. Coming to the service, truly amazing. Setting a benchmark in terms of hospitality and also the staff is very knowledgeable and courteous. Ensuring we get the best experience, they take care of their guests very nicely. Being Vegetarian, the place has a lot to offer as well from sushis, Baos, noodles and rice. An amazing variety of curries and dimsums also. Serving the authentic way is what makes this place one of the favourites. The cocktail menu has been very well crafted using the best of the ingredients. We tried Ho Gin min & Seppuk ka. Fantastic Cocktail. A must try! In an Asian place, Sushi is a must try.. we opted for Tempura Fried asparagus Sushi with cream cheese. The crunch of the Tempura asparagus with cream cheese, just amazing. Wasabi had the right punch. Highly recommended. On the recommendation of the server, we tried Baked Wonton cup. Very well presented dish. Little canapes filled with wok tossed Cottage cheese, water chestnut & hint of chilli. Lovely texture to the dish. A must-try. Goes amazing with Cocktails. For mains we had the Thai curry, The aroma was amazing. Perfect Thai curry! Highly recommended!