The Burlap People makes sustainable handcrafted bags in the bylanes of suburban Calcutta which people can order online. The company provides those with a conscience an option for customised artisanal bags which are also environment-friendly.
The Burlap People’s Bags Are Green And Fashionable & You Gotta Have 'Em
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The Burlap People pre-wash the fabric to make it softer and give it a vintage feel. They then use this sturdy fabric in their workshop to create the material for the bags. They also use recycled, old ‘salvaged’ leather to create the beautiful hand-printed bags in varied styles which include slings, duffel bags, satchels and tote bags.
The simplistic yet detailed approach to every bag, and the light pastel colours. We especially love the basic duffel bag.
Pro-Tip
Make any selection from their earthy collection of stock bags. Place an order via their Instagram account, and if there’s any customisation request, they’ll create the design and ship it across to you. They ship worldwide {extra delivery charges} and pan India {free delivery}.
