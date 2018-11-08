The Burlap People’s Bags Are Green And Fashionable & You Gotta Have 'Em

The Burlap People pre-wash the fabric to make it softer and give it a vintage feel. They then use this sturdy fabric in their workshop to create the material for the bags. They also use recycled, old ‘salvaged’ leather to create the beautiful hand-printed bags in varied styles which include slings, duffel bags, satchels and tote bags.

The simplistic yet detailed approach to every bag, and the light pastel colours. We especially love the basic duffel bag.

