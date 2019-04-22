Kaapi Nirvana: Here's Where You Can Get Your Shot Of Caffeine, South Indian Style

This iconic canteen style restaurant in Nariman Point is a great place to drop by for a quick meal if you’re working around the area. We highly recommend dropping by for a cup of strong filter coffee and a heavenly meal – something that also comes highly recommended by the office goers around the area. A cup of filter coffee here would cost you INR 30.

#LBBTip- the filter coffee here is served only between 3 PM-6 PM.