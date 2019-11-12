Social Never Gets Old! Drop By This Outlet For Yum Cocktails & Good Food!

So I recently visited Social at Carter Road & the vibes there are so cool. Like ambience is amazing. The staff is also really polite & friendly. I tried a lot of dishes. I would suggest the best time to go there is around evening or for dinner. The portions of food are good. The food is also amazing like the vibes there. For drinks, I tried Pink cream & Lemon ice tea. My friend tries Cosmopolitan. For starters, I tried Crispy Honey Sesame Chilli Fries & Chicken Tikka Tacos. For the main course I tried Peri Peri Chicken Sizzler. For dessert, I tried Chocolate Bath Bomb & Full on Falooda. Taste: Pink Cream- 8/10 Lemon Ice Tea- 9/10 Crispy Honey Sesame Chilli Fries- 10/10 (the best fries ever) Chicken Tikka Tacos- 8/10 Peri-Peri Chicken Sizzler- 8/10 Chocolate Bath Bomb- 9/10 (this was amazing, heaven for chocolate lovers) Full-on Falooda- 8/10 (it was way too sweet) Price: Pink Cream- ₹210 Lemon Ice Tea- ₹210 Crispy Honey Sesame Chilli Fries- ₹210 Chicken Tikka Tacos- ₹280 Peri-Peri Chicken Sizzler- ₹440 Chocolate Bath Bomb- ₹280 Full-on Falooda- ₹210 Ambience: 9/10 Over the taste is good & it’s a must-try at least once.