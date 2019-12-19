Gather Your Squad & Head To This Cafe & Bar For An Incredible Time

This quirky restaurant located in Colaba is an ideal place for youngsters to hang out. I was here for the LBB Insiders Meet, and it was an amazing event. Starting with the mocktails, I had a virgin mojito, which was refreshing. The vegetarian starters were not that great, but maybe because I'm fond of non-vegetarian food. Talking about the non-vegetarian starters, I had the pepper chicken, which was yummy and the fish fingers were TOO GOOD and crispy. All in all, I had a great time at Havana Cafe & Bar.