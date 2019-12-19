The insane, over-the-top, gravity-defying milkshakes from a cafe in Perth, Australia, that we saw everywhere on social media a few months ago have made their way to Mumbai at coffee chain Coffee By Di Bella.
The Freakshakes That Blew Up Instagram Have Reached Mumbai
Price for two: ₹ 900
Delivery Available
Ladies And Gentlemen, Get Your Bibs On
There are three freakshakes – towering milkshakes which are topped with ice cream, chocolate, pretzels, biscuits and more – up for grabs at Di Bella’s outlets since this Saturday.
The Melbourne FreakShake is served with chocolate pearls, chocolate sticks, Oreo’s, waffles and whipped cream. The Childhood Wonderland FreakShake is a white chocolate shake topped with chocolate ganache, marshmallows, whipped cream and hot pink and yellow strawberry chocolate {we don’t even know what that is. Why is the chocolate hot pink and yellow?}. The last is the Gold Coast Pretzel FreakShake, a caramel shake blended with caramel, a Twix bar, whipped cream and topped with pretzels and a waffle.
So We're Thinking...
We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling a bit nauseous, and we haven’t even had the shakes yet. But if you have a sweet tooth and have been hearting those shake photos on Instagram for months, go check them out. Be warned, you might have to wait a while since the crowds are long and supplies are running short.
Price: INR 350 for a freakshake
