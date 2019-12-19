The Freakshakes That Blew Up Instagram Have Reached Mumbai

There are three freakshakes – towering milkshakes which are topped with ice cream, chocolate, pretzels, biscuits and more – up for grabs at Di Bella’s outlets since this Saturday.

The Melbourne FreakShake is served with chocolate pearls, chocolate sticks, Oreo’s, waffles and whipped cream. The Childhood Wonderland FreakShake is a white chocolate shake topped with chocolate ganache, marshmallows, whipped cream and hot pink and yellow strawberry chocolate {we don’t even know what that is. Why is the chocolate hot pink and yellow?}. The last is the Gold Coast Pretzel FreakShake, a caramel shake blended with caramel, a Twix bar, whipped cream and topped with pretzels and a waffle.