The Freakshakes That Blew Up Instagram Have Reached Mumbai

Cafes

Coffee by Di Bella

Andheri West, Mumbai
Shop 6 & 7, Shubham Co-op Housing Society, Juhu Versova Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

The insane, over-the-top, gravity-defying milkshakes from a cafe in Perth, Australia, that we saw everywhere on social media a few months ago have made their way to Mumbai at coffee chain Coffee By Di Bella.

Ladies And Gentlemen, Get Your Bibs On

There are three freakshakes – towering milkshakes which are topped with ice cream, chocolate, pretzels, biscuits and more –  up for grabs at Di Bella’s outlets since this Saturday.

The Melbourne FreakShake is served with chocolate pearls, chocolate sticks, Oreo’s, waffles and whipped cream. The Childhood Wonderland FreakShake is a white chocolate shake topped with chocolate ganache, marshmallows, whipped cream and hot pink and yellow strawberry chocolate {we don’t even know what that is. Why is the chocolate hot pink and yellow?}. The last is the Gold Coast Pretzel FreakShake, a caramel shake blended with caramel, a Twix bar, whipped cream and topped with pretzels and a waffle.

So We're Thinking...

We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling a bit nauseous, and we haven’t even had the shakes yet. But if you have a sweet tooth and have been hearting those shake photos on Instagram for months, go check them out. Be warned, you might have to wait a while since the crowds are long and supplies are running short.

Price: INR 350 for a freakshake

Other Outlets

Coffee By Di Bella

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Title Waves, Ground Floor, St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, TPS 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Coffee By Di Bella

Mahim, Mumbai
4.1

West Wind, Cadell Road, Veer Sarvarkar Marg, Next To Noble Plus Chemist, Mahim, Mumbai

Coffee by Di Bella

Dadar, Mumbai
4.2

The Ruby Mills, Ruby House, J.K Sawant Marg, Tulsi Pipe Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

Coffee By Di Bella, Santacruz

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.1

83, Opp. Dynasty Restaurant, Swami Vivekanand Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Coffee By Di Bella

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0

Ground Floor, Shop 4 & 5, Bhattad Tower Co, Borivali West, Mumbai

Coffee By Di Bella

Dadar, Mumbai
4.1

Shaakuntal Building, Plot 12, Keluskar Road, Next to Gypsy Chinese, Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai

Coffee By Di Bella

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.1

Shop 12/13, R Galleria, Runwal Green, Near Fortis Hospital, Mulund West, Mumbai

Coffee By Di Bella Exclusive

Malad West, Mumbai
4.4

3 & 4, Ground Floor, A-2 Wing, Jagdamba Commercial Complex, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

