Bookmark These Joints Serving The Best French Fries In Town

We had to start the list with this one. For those who love fries, know that no list of French fries is complete without a mention of The J. Heaps of French fries served with a variety of sauces make this one a favourite amongst many in the city. We recommend the Pizza Fries for the vegetarians, while the non-vegetarians must try the Shredded Chicken Fries. For those who love the combination of cheese and fries, do try their cheese flavours fries or mac n cheese fries.

#LBBTip- they even have a menu for Jain options for French Fries!