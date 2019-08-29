Paan Macarons, Anyone? Fusion Desserts To Confuse And Thrill

English-Vinglish’s entire menu looks a selection of when ‘east meets west’ – which also explains the name. This super affordable dessert parlour has some great fusion offerings, but our favourite is the sweet potato and gulab jamun cheesecake for INR 140.

Exactly how it sounds like, the cheesecake’s filling is stuffed with sweet potato, and topped with gulab jamun in the middle of it, for all the right sweet explosions.

Another favourite at English Vinglish is the Shreekhand Donut. Who would have imagined biting into a donut that was stuffed with a shreekhand filling? The folks at English Vinglish have done a great job of surprising us with this delicious package- this donut with a shreekhand filled centre has won us over!