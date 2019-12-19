New Menu Alert! The Irish House Has Introduced A Power Lunch Menu

The Irish House chain of pubs has launched an exciting Power Lunch menu which boasts of a wide variety of delicious, hearty, and healthy dishes in a series of upgrades to bring you a better dining experience. The revamped food and beverage menu are available across its seven Mumbai outlets - Kala Ghoda, Lower Parel, Bandra, Kurla, Andheri, Malad, and Thane, every day from 12 pm to 4 pm. If you’re watching the calorie meter, pick from the Grilled Mustard Tilapia with lemon butter caper sauce, Grilled Pepper Chicken with red wine jus and mushroom ragout spaghetti, Layered Grilled Cottage Cheese Lasagna, Buckwheat Crepes with chicken sausages or cottage cheese and mushroom ragout, Whole Wheat Pappardelle with cherry tomato fondue, Watermelon and Feta Cheese salad, Grilled Chermoula Prawn Tacos amongst many more, and you will not be disappointed. If you’re looking for something more comforting without a calorie count, go for the Creamy Mushroom Risotto, Spaghetti & Seafood Limone, Cheesy Veggie/Chicken quesadillas, Crispy Potato Rosti with homemade beetroot horseradish, Crispy Chicken Parmigiana with spicy marinara, and Spiced Lamb Sliders. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch-break, team lunches, lunch meetings on weekdays, or a fun laid-back lunch with family and friends over the weekend, this Power Lunch has you covered. The menu has been carefully curated to include well-balanced and fairly portioned dishes with adequate vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.