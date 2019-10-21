Aditi Shrivastava is the Co-founder of Pocket Aces, Filter Copy and is one of the coolest #selfmade entrepreneurs we've met. More often than not, she can be spotted in elegant sarees, minimal accessorising and a striker smile! Love this bright look she's put together from the LBB shop? Here's how to recreate it...
Love A Minimal Look With An Ethnic Twist? Check Out Aditi's Look Now!
Pearl & Zari Crochet Danglers
We know that a great pair of earrings can really tie an outfit together. This pair of gorgeous pearl and zari danglers add that statement accent to your look. We love that the earrings are crochet, so they look glamorous but are surprisingly light and wearable. Pair them with your favourite ethnic outfit or as in this case, a beautiful saree. Priced at INR 899 from Artistree.
Thread Work Trim Border Dotted Cotton Saree
When draped to perfection, there's little to beat a saree for elegance and sheer style. If you love going the traditional route with your wardrobe, then you'll love the selection from Suta. Known for their stunning weaves and love for simplicity, this brand is a go-to for those who love to support Indian handlooms yet want to stay contemporary too. This pastel-hued cotton saree is breathable and wearable, making it perfect for Mumbai weather across seasons, and we love the tassel detailing on the pallu and printed border too! Priced at INR 2,600 from Suta. Team it up with a pair of traditional earrings and flats for a look similar to Aditi's.
Comments (0)