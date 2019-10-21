Love A Minimal Look With An Ethnic Twist? Check Out Aditi's Look Now!

When draped to perfection, there's little to beat a saree for elegance and sheer style. If you love going the traditional route with your wardrobe, then you'll love the selection from Suta. Known for their stunning weaves and love for simplicity, this brand is a go-to for those who love to support Indian handlooms yet want to stay contemporary too. This pastel-hued cotton saree is breathable and wearable, making it perfect for Mumbai weather across seasons, and we love the tassel detailing on the pallu and printed border too! Priced at INR 2,600 from Suta. Team it up with a pair of traditional earrings and flats for a look similar to Aditi's.