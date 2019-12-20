A beloved Malad loyalist told us to check out Amritsar Express for cheap and delicious Punjabi food, and check we did {we give it 9/10}.
Get Authentic And Cheap Punjabi Food Home-Delivered From This Malad Eatery
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Chow Down
Amritsar Express in Malad West is is a takeaway/home-delivery eatery serving up pipping hot and really good Punjabi aka North Indian dishes. We ordered in the spicy khadi rice and rajma rice , and to say the least we were impressed. It’s no Amritsari Dhabba, but it’s definitely a good enough replica to begin with. We recommend ordering in the aloo pyaas, gobi and their fusion aloo cheese paratha as well, which comes with a side of pickle.
We love how super affordable it is as even after ordering in a meal combo that included a vegetable, rice and paratha of our choice, along with a lassi, it cost INR 180.
Sip On
The beverage section offers only two drinks, and they are as desi as they get: lassi and chaas. We thoroughly enjoyed both {they come packed in small pouches}, and it was really refreshing.
So, We're Saying...
No need to head to Amritsar for a good Punjabi meal. Just get it home-delivered from Amritsar Express without even burning a hole in your pocket.
LBBTip
If you don’t like spicy food, make sure to call them up and remind them to go easy with their spices.
