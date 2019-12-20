Get Authentic And Cheap Punjabi Food Home-Delivered From This Malad Eatery

Amritsar Express in Malad West is is a takeaway/home-delivery eatery serving up pipping hot and really good Punjabi aka North Indian dishes. We ordered in the spicy khadi rice and rajma rice , and to say the least we were impressed. It’s no Amritsari Dhabba, but it’s definitely a good enough replica to begin with. We recommend ordering in the aloo pyaas, gobi and their fusion aloo cheese paratha as well, which comes with a side of pickle.

We love how super affordable it is as even after ordering in a meal combo that included a vegetable, rice and paratha of our choice, along with a lassi, it cost INR 180.