Get Authentic And Cheap Punjabi Food Home-Delivered From This Malad Eatery

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Amritsar Express

Malad West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nirllok Estate, Ground Floor, Near Bombay Talkies Compound, Harron Khan Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Shortcut

A beloved Malad loyalist told us to check out Amritsar Express for cheap and delicious Punjabi food, and check we did {we give it 9/10}.

Chow Down

Amritsar Express in Malad West is is a takeaway/home-delivery eatery serving up pipping hot and really good Punjabi aka North Indian dishes. We ordered in the spicy khadi rice and rajma rice , and to say the least we were impressed. It’s no Amritsari Dhabba, but it’s definitely a good enough replica to begin with. We recommend ordering in the aloo pyaas, gobi and their fusion aloo cheese paratha as well, which comes with a side of pickle.

We love how super affordable it is as even after ordering in a meal combo that included a vegetable, rice and paratha of our choice, along with a lassi, it cost INR 180.

Sip On

The beverage section offers only two drinks, and they are as desi as they get: lassi and chaas. We thoroughly enjoyed both {they come packed in small pouches}, and it was really refreshing.

So, We're Saying...

No need to head to Amritsar for a good Punjabi meal. Just get it home-delivered from Amritsar Express without even burning a hole in your pocket.

LBBTip

If you don’t like spicy food, make sure to call them up and remind them to go easy with their spices.

Casual Dining

Amritsar Express

Malad West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nirllok Estate, Ground Floor, Near Bombay Talkies Compound, Harron Khan Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default