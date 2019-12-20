A Youth Hostel Membership Is Your Key To Travelling Across India On A Budget

Hostelling across the world is a very significant aspect of travelling and the fact that our country is a part of the culture too, is a respite for budget travellers. According to YHAI, the movement is based on two basic urges – love for the unknown, which includes desire for adventure and the desire to meet new people. YHAI is an autonomous organisation that organises trekking, mountaineering, nature study, family camping and sailing. With thousands of hostels spread across the world, you can literally stay at any of those without spending much, if you plan ahead. A cycling expedition will cost you INR 4,830 and a trip spanning nine days to Sikkim will cost you INR 16,500 only.