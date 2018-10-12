Make some saucy mess at the comfort of your home without being judged in public. Let's be honest, we all face this awkwardness every time we think of hogging on a juicy burger around some random strangers. Burgzooka solves all your nightmares as they are dishing out some lip-smacking burgers till 5 am. Their delivery outlets are in Khar and Andheri 4 Bungalows. Recommendations: Badass chicken burger, badass buff burger, chicken wings, and smoked bacon.
Get Some Delectable Burgers Delivered From Burgzooka Till 5 am
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Also On Burgzooka
