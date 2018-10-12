Get Some Delectable Burgers Delivered From Burgzooka Till 5 am

Fast Food Restaurants

Burgzooka

Santacruz West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Linking Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Make some saucy mess at the comfort of your home without being judged in public. Let's be honest, we all face this awkwardness every time we think of hogging on a juicy burger around some random strangers. Burgzooka solves all your nightmares as they are dishing out some lip-smacking burgers till 5 am. Their delivery outlets are in Khar and Andheri 4 Bungalows. Recommendations: Badass chicken burger, badass buff burger, chicken wings, and smoked bacon.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

