Give Your Wardrobe A Makeover By Shopping From This E-Store!

Being a fashion blogger and being dressed to perfection can be quite a task each time. There are times I have got bored of the same old pair of jeans and tees, dresses and jumpsuits. That is when I came across a fabulous and unique website, Indiandobby that has an exclusive range of well thought and versatile collections. From breezy kurtas and dresses to well fit sarees and blouses, top & tunics, fun palazzos & comfortable pants, they house just about everything! They have various collections such as the Pastel Gota, Chaap- The hand block collection, Stripey Affair, Feel Khadi, Illustrious Ikats to name a few. The website set up in 2015 is run by a group of designers with a belief that all of us with an eye for beauty should be able to find beautiful, affordable products that we would love to wear! The brand is headed by a NIFT + IIM alumni and a founding member of Jabong, Prashanti. Seen above: I am wearing their Knife Pleats Hand block Print Maxi Dress.