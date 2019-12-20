Bhagat Tarachand Is Our Go-To In Vashi For A Wholesome, Vegetarian Meal

Bhagat Tarachand is undoubtedly one of Mumbai’s most famous joins for a wholesome vegetarian thali. For years, local have relished the flavourful food at their flagship SoBo outlet, and the eatery has, of course, expanded to other place in the city {gathering fans all along}.

So if you ever happen to be in Vashi or are passing by it during lunch/dinner time, then make a pit stop at the Bhagat Tarachand at Inorbit Mall, Vashi. Now, you don’t necessarily have to eat the thali here because there’s so much on the menu, you could literally call for what you like. Located inside the food court, there’s enough seating around. We love their authentic north Indian food which tastes great and is packed with flavours. We highly recommend their dal tadka and paneer {they were divine}. We had it with their special salted green chillies {you must try these} and loved every bit of the meal.