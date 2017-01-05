Seven Places To Grab A Delicious Breakfast In Goa When You're Hungover And Hungry

Waking up in sunny Goa, are we? Then, you must have breakfast on your mind. And why not! Goa does breakfast with a bang. Cafes, bakeries, restaurants and shacks of course, serve up a decadent morning feast that includes everything from sausages and bacon to wheatgrass shots, fluffy omelettes, and hefty sandwiches. Here’s where you can sign up for a delicious breakfast in Goa.
Lila Cafe
This breezy cafe located right on the Arpora-Siolim Road is a hot pick with holidayers. Run by a German couple, the laidback ambience makes for a soothing start to the day {especially important if you are nursing a hangover}. The food is one of the high points here. And you can tuck into plates of sausages and omelettes that come packed with everything from cheese to bacon. Don’t go away without trying their flaky, fresh from the oven croissants either.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Infantaria
A Calangute legend, Infantaria may now be a restaurant but started off as the town’s most popular bakery. However, thankfully, you can still tuck into their baked goodies for breakfast. Simple, no-frill sandwiches and downy croissants are the best picks from their display cases. Their Beef burger and cheese omelette is top-notch. They make a great cuppa as well. Do pack some of their tea cakes and puffs to munch on the road.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Artjuna
A charming, garden cafe, Artjuna is perfect when you want to linger over a massive breakfast under the sunny sky. You can grab a cup of hot, hot coffee or tea. There’s also the option of sipping on healthy vegetable juices here {carrot and ginger, tomato and celery}. Their homemade granola made with oats,nuts, coconut flakes, and sesame is absolutely delicious. We also recommend that you sink your teeth into their Special Breakfast that comes with eggs, cheese, tuna, and a salad.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cafe Chocolatti
If you are in Candolim, Cafe Chocolatti is the place to go for a top-notch brekkie. They offer a few all-day breakfast options. And these include a classic English breakfast, waffles, and croissants. Their filling Panini sandwiches will also ensure that you stay energised well into the day. The BLT, Goan Chorizo, and Cheddar and Mango Chutney are popular picks. Of course, if you think breakfast is the perfect time to tuck into dessert, don’t miss their Banoffee Pie or the Carrot Cake.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Aunty Maria
Housed at the Hotel Fidalgo, Aunty Maria is a neat, little coffee shop that serves up quite a few options during breakfast time. Drop by for mouthfuls of their fluffy omelettes {made with three eggs or whites}. The Turbo Omelette comes speckled with grilled chicken, baby spinach, and fresh mozzarella. There’s also the Super Combo, that’s packed with mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes and mozzarella. Apart from waffles and pancakes, they also serve up sandwiches that come in desi flavours like Chicken Tikka and Veg Sheek Kebab.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Kenny’s Breakfast Place
An all-day breakfast place, Kenny’s is run by a Goan couple. Patrons swear by their stellar English Breakfast that includes all the classic components — sausages, eggs, baked beans etc. The airy pancakes too are a huge hit with the crowds. And come topped with strawberries, blueberries, chocolate sauce, and the works.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cotinga
If you won’t settle for anything lesser than a breakfast buffet, then, book a table at Cotinga. Part of The Tamarind hotel in Anjuna, Cotinga offers a really well-priced breakfast buffet through the week. You can nibble on fresh breads, omelettes just off the tawa and sip on fresh juice. Their Grilled Chicken Sandwich and BLT version make for light eating. Do end the meal on a sweet note with their highly-recommended banoffee pie or their strawberry shortbread.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
