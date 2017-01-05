Seven Places To Grab A Delicious Breakfast In Goa When You're Hungover And Hungry

This breezy cafe located right on the Arpora-Siolim Road is a hot pick with holidayers. Run by a German couple, the laidback ambience makes for a soothing start to the day {especially important if you are nursing a hangover}. The food is one of the high points here. And you can tuck into plates of sausages and omelettes that come packed with everything from cheese to bacon. Don’t go away without trying their flaky, fresh from the oven croissants either.