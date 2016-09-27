Scoring Cheap Booze And Date Nights: An Andheri West Veteran Tells All

Maybe this weekend you and your gang are looking to hit several places in one night of unending beer jugging and dancing? Well, we’ve got options to satisfy that desire, starting with Brewbot. Yup, this one’s for the beer-lovers. You can start from either end, but we recommend you start from Doolally with their apple cider beer, to Little Door for a dance night, and then end it either at Boveda or Brewbot.

The second marathon we recommend will take you from WTF!, to Treesome Cafe-House, and then to 14 Sauce Story: This is one for the crazies. Big respect if you can survive till 14 Sauce Story, since each visit will definitely get you tipsier than the previous place.

