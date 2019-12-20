Say What! Get A Haircut At This Mumbai Salon For Only INR 150 Per Person

Haircuts can be a ridiculously expensive affair, especially for something that is just purely functional and crucial some times {I’m thinking about you, overgrown bangs}. If you are looking for a quick fix, short trim or a little poofing, check out the Hair Xpreso salons across Mumbai. These tiny parlours look like nothing to write home about on the outside, but have an inviting offer, that’s on always, each haircut for INR 150.

Sounds ridiculous, but is true. Don’t expect fancy hairstyles, the latest trends but you can definitely visit them for a regular cut. We have visited the one in Parel, and find, in our experience, that the staff is decently competent, and extremely polite. From younger children to adults {men and women}, they take haircuts for all. This does not include the hair wash though, that is another INR 150.