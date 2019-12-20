Creative Handicrafts In Andheri Is Selling Beautiful Jewellery, Clothes And More

Clothing Stores

Creative Handicrafts

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.6

Road 11, Near Katayani Residency, Off Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Looking for all things handmade? Head to Creative Handicrafts in Andheri East to put an end to your search for handmade, sustainable products.

What Makes It Awesome

Creative Handicrafts is a Mumbai-based organisation  founded in 1984 by Isabel Martín, a Spanish missionary from the congregation of the Missionaries of Christ Jesus. Together with a group of women, she started involving economically vulnerable women living in slum communities in the employment of producing and selling textile-based crafts, according to them.

They have a store in Andheri East and although the establishment is humble, the potential it holds is surreal. You can choose from a range of products like jewellery {INR 60}, scarves{INR 220}, kurtas {INR 990}, jackets {INR 490}, dupattas {INR 390} and edibles {INR 100}. We loved their earrings, which were reasonably priced and had great designs. Their tassel earrings are what you should go for on a summery day with a skirt.

Pro-Tip

If you’d like to buy some awesome stuff for yourself or you house, Creative Handicrafts is a must-visit.

