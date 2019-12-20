Creative Handicrafts In Andheri Is Selling Beautiful Jewellery, Clothes And More

Creative Handicrafts is a Mumbai-based organisation founded in 1984 by Isabel Martín, a Spanish missionary from the congregation of the Missionaries of Christ Jesus. Together with a group of women, she started involving economically vulnerable women living in slum communities in the employment of producing and selling textile-based crafts, according to them.

They have a store in Andheri East and although the establishment is humble, the potential it holds is surreal. You can choose from a range of products like jewellery {INR 60}, scarves{INR 220}, kurtas {INR 990}, jackets {INR 490}, dupattas {INR 390} and edibles {INR 100}. We loved their earrings, which were reasonably priced and had great designs. Their tassel earrings are what you should go for on a summery day with a skirt.