Spend Time With Your Squad Over Beer & Classic Desserts!

Harry's Bar + Cafe is easily accessible from the Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The outlet has very rich decor and we'll Lit Bar counter. They have both huge group seatings as well as high bar tables. With great offers on beer. The staff here is also very friendly and approachable with very fast food service with delectable food. They have a huge variety of food ranging from bar bites to continental bowls. They also have some best and lip-smacking signature cocktails as well as beer cocktails. So we started with some quenching cocktails like the Good O Harry's, which is a fusion of Jim Beam and orange with ice cubes and the drink was well fused and loved it. Also tried their Harry's 1992 which is a Limit mixture of vodka, passionfruit and blue Curacao, the drinks were a bit dark and best for hard drinkers. Also to accompany them ordered Murgh tikka - Harry's favourite is well cooked red marinated chicken, it tasted soft as well as the flavours were so delicious and was the best dish of the day. Also in Bar Bites tried their Muchos Nachos Veggie, made with Crispy Tortillas and cheese sauce, chilli beans and Mexican salsa. And it was just so delicious. And In the main course, we tried their Mac & Cheese pasta, macaroni well cooked in a cheese sauce and is just so cheesy. Recommended for cheese lovers. And to end off with the meal course tried their best seller sizzling brownie flambeed with rum and served with vanilla ice cream. Overall the place is just full of loving experiences and Lit moments.