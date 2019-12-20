Chill At Rude Lounge, A Rooftop Bar In Powai, For After-Work Drinks Tonight

Quite popular in Hiranandani Gardens, Rude Lounge is a rooftop bar at Supreme Business Park, and seems like an ideal joint to let your hair down after a hard day’s work.

The menu looks like it could belong to any other drinking joint – a long list of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, some pizzas and pastas, another extensive list of Chinese dishes, and a small list of ‘mini meals’. Their appetisers are what you should mostly stick to, but just to keep your drinks company – this is a place you go to drink.