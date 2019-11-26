Visit This Restaurant In Bandra For Authentic Arabic Cuisine!

The only thing I would want to say is though the dessert (baklava) was scrumptious it was quite overpriced. I wouldn't be willing to pay ₹650 just for a dessert and even the quantity wasn't worth the price. It wasn't mentioned on the menu so couldn't decide if I wanted to have it. It was personally suggested by the attendant. Got to know about the price only after we received the bill. Otherwise, we had an amazing experience and would definitely be going back. CHEERS :)