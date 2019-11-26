Fancy decor. Cosy ambience. Courteous staff. Service was commendable. Though the restaurant has an outdoor seating system it wasn't that uncomfortable. Food was super delicious. As a Gulf return, I must say the food tasted quite close to the authentic Arabic cuisine. It was a great experience.
Visit This Restaurant In Bandra For Authentic Arabic Cuisine!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The only thing I would want to say is though the dessert (baklava) was scrumptious it was quite overpriced. I wouldn't be willing to pay ₹650 just for a dessert and even the quantity wasn't worth the price. It wasn't mentioned on the menu so couldn't decide if I wanted to have it. It was personally suggested by the attendant. Got to know about the price only after we received the bill. Otherwise, we had an amazing experience and would definitely be going back. CHEERS :)
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
