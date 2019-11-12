Love For Seafood? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine!

Seafood Lovers? Sarangaa is a small cozy restaurant tucked in one of the corner of prabhadevi, Dadar. It is located at a distance of 5 mins walk from Vijay Sales. I came across this restaurant through Instagram where one of my foodie friends had posted a pic of Surmai Thali. Seafood craving brought me to sarangaa along with two of my all-time buddies. Sarangaa a is the total value for money restaurant serving authentic Maharashtrian & Malvani flavors in starters, mains & desserts to. If I talk about the ambience it is pretty Simple but when there is a treasure of seafood served in front of you why would you look around isn’t it? They do offer home delivery as well so if you have a gang of friends at home and want to host a party then Sarangaa is just one call away from you. The place is quite small so don’t bring a dozen people along with you as it might get congested. Service is quick by them but it might take a while for your dish to be ready but trust me it’s worth a wait. So we ordered the below-mentioned items. Food: 1> Bangda Thali – Comprises of a crunchy and crispy fresh Bangda rawa fry, Bangda Curry, Sol Kadhi, raita, coconut chutney, dried shrimps, rice bhakri, and rice. Well with the price mentioned for it I’m all over it…what else you want 2> Saoji Chicken – Well I heard this name for the first time then my Maharashtrian friend explained to me about its origin which is from Nagpur. The damn first bite of it was spicy as hell the way it is meant to be no complains here. The chicken was properly cooked and marinated. I went well with rice bhakri 3> Chicken Sukka Thali – Comprises of Chicken sukka, Chicken Curry, Sol Kadhi, raita, coconut chutney, wade, and rice. Well, my friend was hesitant to go for fish thali so he went up for chicken. Nevertheless, it gave us a variety of options for the dinner to feast on. Seafood Lovers, what are you waiting for? Catch your fish as soon as you can.