Pet Friendly & Awesome: Stay At This Hidden Village In A Forest Near Mumbai

This whole patch of land was transformed into an urban forest by owner Tony D’Souza. This gorgeous property which is as hidden as the name suggests features a wooden bridge, a fresh natural spring with a waterfall {that becomes heavy in the monsoon months} and a swimming pool enveloped by vivid green trees and canopies.

Located in Atgaon, this is a few kilometres from Thane, and is accessible via the Mumbai-Nashik highway. After Shahpur, you will have to keep at the edge of your seat and crane your neck to the left to spot a small gate.



Located in Atgaon, this is a few kilometres from Thane, and is accessible via the Mumbai-Nashik highway. After Shahpur, you will have to keep at the edge of your seat and crane your neck to the left to spot a small gate.

P.S. Pets are welcome.

