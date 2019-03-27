Pet Friendly & Awesome: Stay At This Hidden Village In A Forest Near Mumbai

The Hidden Village is a forest retreat we found on our way from Mumbai to Nashik. It has a freshwater pool, cottages and huts to stay in, and farm animals such as chicken and ducks scampering about.
This whole patch of land was transformed into an urban forest by owner Tony D’Souza. This gorgeous property which is as hidden as the name suggests features a wooden bridge, a fresh natural spring with a waterfall {that becomes heavy in the monsoon months} and a swimming pool enveloped by vivid green trees and canopies.
Located in Atgaon, this is a few kilometres from Thane, and is accessible via the Mumbai-Nashik highway. After Shahpur, you will have to keep at the edge of your seat and crane your neck to the left to spot a small gate.
P.S. Pets are welcome.
For anybody who wishes to throw their clothes into their trunk, pack it up and go marching out and away from the hectic chaos that Mumbai often is {much as we love it}, here’s a little nudge in the right direction. The Hidden Village is all you need, to dip your feet in the water and enjoy the simple, bare necessities.
Price: Day visitors can visit for INR 2,414 per couple and it includes access to the property from 10 AM-6 PM and breakfast, lunch and snacks. A one night’s stay for two people starts at INR 4,205.
Disclaimer: This was the information shared with LBB at the time of posting the recommendation. Please do check with the resort for prices, as they are subject to change.
