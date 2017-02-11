Tara Kapur is a home baker who bakes out of Bandra and makes amazing vegan, gluten-free and Keto cakes for people who’re looking to skip dairy, sugar or are on a diet.
Delicious Diet: This Bandra Baker Is Serving Up Keto-Approved Cheesecakes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Cakes For All Needs And Shapes
Set up properly by Tara Kapur in 2014, the journey to start baking such specific baked goods began because of her son’s allergies. To cater to his specific needs and requirements, Tara decided to opt for baking cakes that can skip sugar, gluten or any other customisation that needs to be done.
Bombay Bizare Bakery in that sense is truly bizarre with its host of cakes that one can order, from vegan cakes to pumpkin cakes to a Keto cheesecake. One can place an order a day or two in advance with the special dietary requirements. Once the order is ready, it can either be picked up from her residence or can be delivered to your home {with additional standard delivery charges}.
What We Love
The Keto cake {INR 1,000 upwards} that is unique and comes with raving reviews. For people who’re following a ketogenic {keto} diet, the food needs to be low in carbs. Following a customer’s special request to cater to such a diet, Tara churned out a special Keto baked cheesecake made with almond crush base, cream cheese mixture with egg and sweetened with Splenda. If you want to skip sugar altogether, that can be customised too.
We’re also loving her range of healthy vegan or gluten-free cakes. She generally uses sunflower oil, flax seed grounds and to sweeten the taste, adds her homemade apple sauce {the syrup of boiled apples}. For getting the right chocolate flavour, she only uses pure dark chocolate. Her most recent invention is the beautiful looking and equally delicious rosewater cake using pure rosewater for an indulgent customer. Other baked fares include vegan gooey choco brownies, banana cakes, carrot cakes, All-American Pumpkin cakes and more. The all-vegan carrot cake starts at INR 500 for half a kilo. There’s something for everyone and it is all handmade with love, health and natural ingredients.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re following a specific diet, or have allergies or are even diabetic, you don’t have to skip the love of baked goodies. Just get in touch with Tara via her Facebook page and place an order for a customised cake catering to your needs. Not everything indulgent is unhealthy, and Bombay Bizare Baker will back you up on that.
Find the page on Facebook here.
