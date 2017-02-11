Delicious Diet: This Bandra Baker Is Serving Up Keto-Approved Cheesecakes

Set up properly by Tara Kapur in 2014, the journey to start baking such specific baked goods began because of her son’s allergies. To cater to his specific needs and requirements, Tara decided to opt for baking cakes that can skip sugar, gluten or any other customisation that needs to be done.

Bombay Bizare Bakery in that sense is truly bizarre with its host of cakes that one can order, from vegan cakes to pumpkin cakes to a Keto cheesecake. One can place an order a day or two in advance with the special dietary requirements. Once the order is ready, it can either be picked up from her residence or can be delivered to your home {with additional standard delivery charges}.