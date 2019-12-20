Setting Up Your Home? Check Out Magnolia In Worli For All Things Gorgeous

Owned by Maulika Gandhi, Magnolia offers all that a well-travelled person with a penchant for fine living would crave for. Walk into this store and be welcomed by wood work, vintage designs and warm, earthy furniture that will make you say ‘Wow’ from the minute you see it.

Every product here is designed and handpicked to make any home look beautiful. The collection is both unique and eclectic, and Maulika tells us that the pieces here are rarely repeated.

The charm of Magnolia truly lies in their collection and display that will make you want to instantly buy what you see. Shopping here isn’t a chore, its an experience and with items starting as low as INR 600 and going up to a few thousands and lakhs, there’s something for everyone, something for every budget.

Look forward to some beautiful decor items such as candle stands, lanterns, cushion covers, decorative pieces and more that are sweetly priced between INR 600 to INR 3,000. The higher price range starts with INR 7,000/ to INR 16,000 for footstools, pouffes, side tables, etc.