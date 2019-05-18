Custom Chairs, And Awesome Ottomans: Here's Our Pick Of The Best Furniture Stores In Town

Castle Wood Furniture is the shop if you are looking for some hidden antique treasures and quirky home accents, and specifically, furniture that looks like it is out of a Victorian home. Divans, camelback sofas, wooden chairs and carved wooden doors amongst other furniture is what caught our attention. The prices are a bit high and not ideal if you are looking for something budget friendly, but definitely worth the investment. Apart from antique furniture, you can also find vinyl records, colourful lampshades, wooden statutes, marble and glass paintings to help you decorate the space. Heads up! If you are allergic to dust, you might want to go there prepared.

