Mix It Up: Take Your Partner For A Hot Air Balloon Ride Near Lonavala

This hot air balloon ride is set over the valleys, and takes off over 800 feet above the ground. You are first greeted with a beverage and snack, possibly to tame the inner early morning monster in you. While the sun rises, the balloon is blown up, the burner is lit and the adventure begins. The ride lasts an hour, while you are carried by the undulating winds of Lonavala along with around seven other passengers. After touching the ground, you will be taken back to the meeting point, for who knows where you will land.