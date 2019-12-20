At Mumbai's New Human Library, You Can Borrow People Instead Of Books

The idea of human libraries first started in Denmark and has spread its story across the world. The idea is unique yet simple in its inception: instead of physical books, you can go to an event and meet a library of different individuals whom you can speak to, or in figurative terms ‘read’.

The ‘books’ chosen each come with different experiences or have been the subject of some sort of prejudice or discrimination in society, and they have stories to tell which you can listen to.

Through stories, conversations and questions, we, as readers, can then gain a much wider, firmer and human knowledge of topics which we can either ignorant of or distant from. The titles of ‘books’ are not based on the names of the people but on the subject matter they will narrate. That could be ‘Blind’, ‘Police Officer’, ‘Cancer Survivor’, ‘Refugee’ or ‘Dabbawala’.

You can then ‘check out’ the human book, have a session with him/her and engage in conversation. The talk can end whenever the book or the reader wish.