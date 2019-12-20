This Delivery Kitchen Delivers Delicious Comfort Food, Order Right Away!

Yesterday night I was craving to have good food for dinner and way swiping zomato since long and then I got my eyes to The Tandoori Tale it had an amazing menu and good varieties and food packs. It is a delivery kitchen and serving peoples with quality and hygenic food. In zomato too it has a rating of 4 out 5 in serving good hygienic food and that is commendable for sure. I ordered a good pack of food containing; - Hara Bhara Kabab: Green Lavish Kababa with cashew nut above each piece served with green chatni. - Sasuni Makai Palak Mirchi Sabji: Green Healthy tasty Sabji with corn beans inside it adding a different great taste into it. - Tandoori Roti: Even though it was delivery roti was cooked so well that it had the same fresh cooked essence and was hot. - Shikanii: with such good food some drink was a mandate and Shikanji added a different charm all together to the dinner. Refreshing taste and added the flavours to the dinner at the end. Must try one!
₹500 - ₹1,000
