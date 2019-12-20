Trendy Clothing For Kids From This Indian Label

Many of us have probably grown up on Gini & Jony clothing. This Indian label has been around for almost 40 years and has outlets all over the country. This store stocks their range of clothing for children of all ages.

Their range is versatile, and they've got a wide range of options for your kid. There's cute tees for boys and girls, hoodies, jackets, shorts, dresses, shirts and more. They even have athletic wear and outdoor wear for kids as well as party wear and formal wear in pretty styles.

Prices start at INR 299 for their tees and shorts and go upto INR 3999 for formal wear.