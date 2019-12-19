Vitamin Sea: Stay At This Sea-Facing Resort In Diu For A Cool Vacay

Kostamar Beach resort, situated near the Nagoa beach of Diu, is where you need to crash when holidaying near the sea. It's a lavish 25-year-old resort with 58 rooms, out of which 48 of them are royal rooms. There's a royal deluxe for INR 5,999, royal villas for INR 6,999, and royal suites for INR 7,499.

They have a private coffee shop, and a fine dine rooftop restaurant with a killer sea view and a multi-cuisine menu. There's a conference hall big enough to host parties, meetings, and even weddings, and a huge swimming pool (in case you want to host a pool party for your bachelorette.) If you fancy a barbecue in the garden, you can get it arranged from the staff, that's super friendly.

If you're going all the way to Diu, we'd say you might as well make the vacation count by staying at a trustworthy and lavish place, so book your rooms now!