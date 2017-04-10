Kuai Kitchen In Colaba Is Serving Cute Little Chocolate Pandas And More

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Kuai Kitchen

Colaba, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

16-A, SBS Road, Cusrow Baug Colony, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

Pro-tip

Ask them to make your food spicier or ask for the chili sauce, in case you like it hot!

What could be better?

They could've had more seating area. But nonetheless, it's a QSR with exceptionally good Oriental cuisine.

I liked

The one-month-old KUAI Kitchen in Colaba's Kusrow Baug is already a big hit because of its mind-blowing food. Try the water chestnut and corn dumplings, the wontons, and the edamame and trifle dumplings, and I swear you'd fall in love with the first bite. The dragon daiquiri drink is quite refreshing in the summers. Do try the burnt garlic fried rice, vegetables in black bean sauce and the Thai-style pak bong, which is blanched spinach in garlic. End the meal with the Kuai pie which is basically a steamed panda shaped dumpling filled with chocolate. Delicious! They deliver their food in good quality and extremely neat packaging. One portion is good for two people, and the cost for two should be around INR 1,500.

Casual Dining

Kuai Kitchen

Colaba, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

16-A, SBS Road, Cusrow Baug Colony, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet