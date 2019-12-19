Binge On Savoury Crêpes, Dessert Waffles And More At This Café in Goregaon

Having started out in 2010 as only a pâtisserie, Le 15 has come a long way. Their café in Colaba became our favourite hangout spot; be it just to take a break from all the shopping over a coffee or to beat the scorching heat with their delicious cold chocolate. "Distance makes the heart grow fonder" {and annoying!} when you have to travel halfway across the city just to take a bite of your favourite macaron. After having given almost every café in the city a run for their money for all these years, Chef Pablo Naranjo and Chef Pooja Dhingra decided that it was time to surprise the city yet again, and this time it had to be something very different {trust them to give us such delicious surprises}. Le 15 Petit Café, located in Oberoi Mall in Goregaon has now opened its doors to the public. With a lot of new items on their menu {Hot Colombian men are still not on their menu}, Le 15's Petit Café promises to serve you a piece of Paris on a plate, with love. We walked in on a rather sultry morning, to quench our thirst we ordered the Elderflower Lemonade and Cold Chocolate. The Elderflower Lemonade felt like nectar from a spring bouquet; it won hands down. Crêpes, being France's delectable staple dish is a must-try at Le 15's Petit Café. We ordered their sweet Pink Velvet Crêpe {available ONLY at the Goregaon outlet} and their savoury Lebanese Crêpe. While the Pink Velvet Crêpe was one of the best sweet crêpe we've had, the Lebanese Crêpe wowed us {who even thought about Lebanese and French fusion?!?}! Soft, easy-to-pull-apart and melt-in-the-mouth, we would definitely recommend you to try their crêpes. To end our meal on an absolute high, we ordered a Hot Fudge Sundae waffle, another new entrant on their menu. One of Le 15's signature and most-loved desserts; Lucie, a chocolate and salted caramel tart has also found its way to Petit Café's precise but delectable menu. So we're saying... Be it sitting down for an important video call with a colleague, a date with your better half or taking a casual break from all the shopping {it's tiring!}, head to Le 15's Petit Café for a beautiful experience that will definitely transport you to Paris. Nous t'aimons Le 15!