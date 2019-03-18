This Place Is Worth A Visit With Their Sumptuous Latin-American Cuisines

Oi – With definitely one of the most fascinating names I have read in recent time. It's such a place where you can come down with your friends to chill and experience lots of new dishes that you may have never even heard of. The menu is curated by Chef Anuroopa Banerjee who is here with wisdom gained at Gaggan Bangkok and Valladolid in Spain. I must say as an initial reaction I was taken aback by the menu but it gradually sunk in as I imbibed the delicacy. They have cuisines from Spanish to Peru to Mexican catering to nonveg and veg (Jain too). We friends definitely had a good time out here, there were some really good hits! I had two drinks which were pretty lit by the name i.e. Mushroom (Rating 5/5) which I believe is such an innovative drink on their menu I mean who imagines mushroom in drinks? And available in a great mix of brandy and jimbeam bourbon with in-house made almond liqueur is strong on alcohol front and definitely a pleasant drink to get and Sandalwood Berry Old Fashioned (Rating 4/5) could be little overpowering by sandalwood but the orange bitters was certainly a drink for experimenters. In foods, I tried: Tofu Tacos (Rating 5/5) looked delicious the way they were plated and tasted also equally yummy with great mixture of avocado, tofu and tangy pickle with cheese, Roasted Pumpkin Salad (Rating 4/5) looked again really epic and served in unique half pumpkin shape, some fresh seasonal green leaves, feta and honey drizzled, Chicken croquettes (Rating 4/5) were in meatball in size, tender and juicy to order, Cottage cheese plancha (Rating 5/5) was the winner dish according to me and all because of the sauce and nothing else also I loved the way how cottage cheese was shaped just like marshmallows, Brocolli pineapple and saffron sauce (Rating 3/5) was a let down dish on totality basis where the broccoli felt loaded with spices and was something I would suggest if I may reduce the overall spice content as it was too raw to consume And finally came desserts where I ordered Dulce De Leche Cookie (Rating 5/5) was my fav dessert that night as the creamy caramel substance over disc-shaped biscotti was flawless creation to have and along with mint cream cheese which helped in balancing the sweetness of dulce de leche and Flourless Cake with Olive Oil (Rating 5/5) This was simple yet classy indeed. Overall the place is great to chill, service is fine, some of their dishes and signature cocktails are worth a try and hence I rate it 4!