Bookmark This: Every Mumbai Restaurant You Can Call For Late-Night Munchies

Late-night food delivery: it’s what has saved us from our hungry stomachs on multiple occasions. Whether you’re working late, sleepless, or just stumbling in after a long night, we have rounded up delivery joints for every neighbourhood to satiate your midnight cravings.

Bandra

Mini Punjab

These guys will not disappoint you with their delivery time and almost authentic North Indian food. And while you're at it, don't forget to call for their butter chicken and daal makhani. 

Delivers till: 1:45 AM 

Casual Dining

Mini Punjab

3.9

Kailash Shopping Center, 3, TPS Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Sigdi

The most filling thing you can order from here are the rolls. Also, these guys are from Bandra but will deliver till Andheri with a minimum order of INR 1,000 and even farther as the order increases.

Delivers till: 6 AM

Casual Dining

Sigdi Restaurant

3.9

Abbas Compound, 160-B, Off Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Mogul Sarai

They’re great with their portions, so order up when you want Mughlai food, and order a lot of it. Special mention to their zafrani biryani and caramel custard. 

Delivers till: 5 AM 

Casual Dining

Mogul Sarai

4.0

Bandra Bus Depot Building, Ground Floor, Near Bandra Station, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

South Mumbai

Indizza, Worli

Indizza has one of the best North Indian food options, especially for late-night weekends and in most probability, anything you order would be delicious. Towards the South side, they deliver till Parel. If you live further away in SoBo, call for their food via Scootsy.

Delivers till: 1 AM

Delivery Services

Indizza

Persian Darbar, Byculla

We personally vouch for their butter chicken, which arrived promptly and warm to our hungry stomachs. They’ve also got your Chinese food that you can order but hey, go Mughlai here. 

Delivers till: 2:30 AM 

Casual Dining

Persian Darbar

4.2

Alexandra Terrace, 5, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

Jaffer Bhai’s your best bet for late night food, across the city actually. Do be prepared for a little late service, however. This is there at Mohammad Ali Road, Girgaum and Grant Road.

Delivers till: 4:00 AM (depending on which outlet you call)

Casual Dining

Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar

4.1

195-197, Patthe Bapu Rao Marg, Grant Road East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Pandora’s Box, Fort

This has a great variety for fun food like watermelon and feta cheese, masala fries and even chocolate shakes at night. Plus, it’s all vegetarian if that floats your boat.

Delivers till: 4 AM 

Fast Food Restaurants

Pandora's Box

4.2

Bake House, Ground Floor, Behind Rhythm House, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

Mulund

Sandeep

Sandeep is best known for its chicken biryani and Indian snacks. We think these are ideal for lining the belly after a long night out. Oh also, their spring rolls are pretty good. Ten points for that! 

Delivers till: 1:30 AM 

Casual Dining

Sandeep Restaurant & Bar

3.9

Chandra Darshan, Paanch Rasta, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Kandivali

Nightsnackers

The best bet for snacks after a night of one too many drinks are the Nightsnackers. The dry chicken lollipops with extra masala are highly recommended.

Delivers till: 4 AM

Fast Food Restaurants

Night Snackers

4.4

Near Jeevandeep Tower, New Link Road, Kandiwali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Goregaon

Smokin Joes

Who knew Smokin Joes also delivers late into the night? Well, now we do. Don’t forget to try out their hot chicken or spicy salami pizza for INR 165.

Delivers till: 3 AM

Casual Dining

Smokin' Joe's

3.9

Yashodham Shopping Centre, Ground Floor, 4, Goregaon East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Kasbah

Kasbah is best known for its North Indian food, so here's to all those dal khichdis and other comfort food that we totally crave for that late.

Delivers till: 3 AM

Casual Dining

Kasbah Grand

4.0

Chandiwala Arcade, Top Floor, Opp. Bangur Nagar, New Link Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Powai

Mini Punjab's Lakeside

This is one of the (few) options in Powai to call in times of hunger. Get your typical Indian and Chinese fare here.

Delivers till: 1 AM

Casual Dining

Mini Punjab's Lake Side

3.9

Near Panchkutir Bus Stop, Adishankrachay Marg, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Andheri

Bhukka Sher

These guys deliver the greasy Chinese food every drunken night deserves. Don't hesitate to call from them if you (like us) are fond of classic Indian Chinese. 

Pro-tip: They deliver up till Vile Parle too.

Delivers till: 4 AM

Fast Food Restaurants

Bhukkha Sher

3.8

D-6, Near Janki Devi School, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Go Biryan

This Lokhandwala joint is great for hitting both the chicken biryani and veg dal makhani right on the sweet spot.

Delivers till: 3:30 AM 

Casual Dining

Go Biryan

4.0

Snehanjali CHS, 311, Near Samartha Aishwarya, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Yalla Yalla

Hit them up for your dose of hummus, pita and some me-time. Their shawarmas and falafels are so soft and on-point too. 

Delivers till: 3:30 AM 

Fast Food Restaurants

Yalla Yalla

5.0

New Shantivan Building, Shop 5, Opp. Laxmi Plaza, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Andaz Apna Apna, Azad Nagar

This one's an expert in whipping up eggy dishes. And you've gotta try their mastane egg maggi if you're bored of the simple masala maggi. 

Delivers till: 3:30 AM

Fast Food Restaurants

Anda Apna Apna

3.8

Shop 1, Ground Floor, Opp. Pathare Prabhu Hall, JP Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Juhu

Jantar Mantar

Again, great for their naan turnovers and rolls to hog on. Chicken biryani and paneer makhanwala are also a must-try. 

Delivers till: 4 AM 

Casual Dining

Jantar Mantar

4.1

Plot G-5, Near Juhu Church, AB Nair Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default

Santacruz

Burgzooka

Burgzooka is your call for amazing burgers which would receive an 'Exceeds Expectations' on our test. Try their cheesy chicken burger and thank us later. 

Delivers till: 6 AM

Delivery Services

Burgzooka