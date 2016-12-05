Late-night food delivery: it’s what has saved us from our hungry stomachs on multiple occasions. Whether you’re working late, sleepless, or just stumbling in after a long night, we have rounded up delivery joints for every neighbourhood to satiate your midnight cravings.
Bookmark This: Every Mumbai Restaurant You Can Call For Late-Night Munchies
Bandra
Mini Punjab
These guys will not disappoint you with their delivery time and almost authentic North Indian food. And while you're at it, don't forget to call for their butter chicken and daal makhani.
Delivers till: 1:45 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Sigdi
The most filling thing you can order from here are the rolls. Also, these guys are from Bandra but will deliver till Andheri with a minimum order of INR 1,000 and even farther as the order increases.
Delivers till: 6 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Mogul Sarai
They’re great with their portions, so order up when you want Mughlai food, and order a lot of it. Special mention to their zafrani biryani and caramel custard.
Delivers till: 5 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 650
South Mumbai
Indizza, Worli
Indizza has one of the best North Indian food options, especially for late-night weekends and in most probability, anything you order would be delicious. Towards the South side, they deliver till Parel. If you live further away in SoBo, call for their food via Scootsy.
Delivers till: 1 AM
Persian Darbar, Byculla
We personally vouch for their butter chicken, which arrived promptly and warm to our hungry stomachs. They’ve also got your Chinese food that you can order but hey, go Mughlai here.
Delivers till: 2:30 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar
Jaffer Bhai’s your best bet for late night food, across the city actually. Do be prepared for a little late service, however. This is there at Mohammad Ali Road, Girgaum and Grant Road.
Delivers till: 4:00 AM (depending on which outlet you call)
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Pandora’s Box, Fort
This has a great variety for fun food like watermelon and feta cheese, masala fries and even chocolate shakes at night. Plus, it’s all vegetarian if that floats your boat.
Delivers till: 4 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Mulund
Sandeep
Sandeep is best known for its chicken biryani and Indian snacks. We think these are ideal for lining the belly after a long night out. Oh also, their spring rolls are pretty good. Ten points for that!
Delivers till: 1:30 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Kandivali
Nightsnackers
The best bet for snacks after a night of one too many drinks are the Nightsnackers. The dry chicken lollipops with extra masala are highly recommended.
Delivers till: 4 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Goregaon
Smokin Joes
Who knew Smokin Joes also delivers late into the night? Well, now we do. Don’t forget to try out their hot chicken or spicy salami pizza for INR 165.
Delivers till: 3 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Kasbah
Kasbah is best known for its North Indian food, so here's to all those dal khichdis and other comfort food that we totally crave for that late.
Delivers till: 3 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Powai
Mini Punjab's Lakeside
This is one of the (few) options in Powai to call in times of hunger. Get your typical Indian and Chinese fare here.
Delivers till: 1 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Andheri
Bhukka Sher
These guys deliver the greasy Chinese food every drunken night deserves. Don't hesitate to call from them if you (like us) are fond of classic Indian Chinese.
Pro-tip: They deliver up till Vile Parle too.
Delivers till: 4 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Go Biryan
This Lokhandwala joint is great for hitting both the chicken biryani and veg dal makhani right on the sweet spot.
Delivers till: 3:30 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Yalla Yalla
Hit them up for your dose of hummus, pita and some me-time. Their shawarmas and falafels are so soft and on-point too.
Delivers till: 3:30 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Andaz Apna Apna, Azad Nagar
This one's an expert in whipping up eggy dishes. And you've gotta try their mastane egg maggi if you're bored of the simple masala maggi.
Delivers till: 3:30 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Juhu
Jantar Mantar
Again, great for their naan turnovers and rolls to hog on. Chicken biryani and paneer makhanwala are also a must-try.
Delivers till: 4 AM
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Santacruz
Burgzooka
Burgzooka is your call for amazing burgers which would receive an 'Exceeds Expectations' on our test. Try their cheesy chicken burger and thank us later.
Delivers till: 6 AM
