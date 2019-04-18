Dabba Dreams: Office Goers, Get The Best Of Food From These Mumbai Tiffin Services

Herbivore is a meal box service started by Bela Gupta to spoil vegetarians for choice, so that they don’t have to look for the green dot anymore. Each tiffin box has four elements – a salad, two parts of main course and either a soup or drink like fresh lemonade or soup. The types of food can vary from a Greek watermelon and arugula salad in one meal to a delicious stuffed bao in the other, pad Thai, laccha paratha or even sushi. And did we mention? No dish is repeated for 30 days.

Price: The five-meal plan for INR 2,000, 10+1 meal plan for INR 4,000, 20+3 meal plan for INR 8,000

P.S- Herbivore is in Mahim. And there's free delivery up to 4kms around Mahim, and an extra charge of INR 5 per km beyond that.