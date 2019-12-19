Looking For Economical Lunch Options Yet Feeling Fancy? Stop Right Here In BKC

The Corporate Hub of the City has a restaurant catering to our fast lives' quick food needs. Uno Más - Tapas Bar Kitchen, a true blue Spanish Restaurant, located at BKC, has a new menu, Menu Del Dia, translated to Menu of the Day. The interiors teleport you to Spain with its true essence depicted through the decor. The lights and colours are bright with a rustic Spanish feel to it. The use of wood and marble for the tables and bar respectively depict the rural and urban Spanish lands. A beautiful bar display awaits right as you enter the restaurant. The whole idea of the Menu Del Dia is that the meal consists of Tapas, small plates, and is one of the most economical ways to eat. This culture is extremely popular in Spain and as a first in the city, has been introduced to us by Uno Más. As explained to us by Priyanka, who owns Uno Más, the whole idea of the meal is to finish it in 40 minutes and getting right back to work, just in time for your lunch break to get over. We chose the vegetarian meal option for the Menu Del Dia. The meal begins with a Para Picar Platter, translating to "nibbles", is something for you to nibble on till your mains arrive. With some freshly baked bread, imported olives, cured mushrooms, lavash and dips, this refreshing platter is best paired with wine. In the Menu Del Dia, you have the option to pick three Tapas out of six. Each Tapas is enough for an individual to gorge on. The portion size is just right for one person to enjoy and finish. We ordered the following: Brochetas De Cottage Cheese: Cottage Cheese marinated in Harissa sauce, made from fresh red capsicums, grilled and served hot. This is basically Mexican Paneer Tikka and ordering this would definitely your stomach happy. Croquetas De Setas: Accompanied with Bechamel Sauce, these are crumbed and fried Forest Mushroom Rolls. They're super crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Mushrooms are best paired with Bechamel and rightly so. Ensalada Verde: After some Paneer and Mushrooms, we opted for a healthy salad with baby spinach, cooked and crispy chickpeas, onions, cherry tomatoes, raisins, toasted almonds and feta with some pinenuts, tossed in a honey cumin chilli vinaigrette. The salad is fresh and light on the stomach. And the flavours are very well balanced too. After the Tapas, we called for dessert: Arroz Con Leche. Creamy rice pudding flavoured with cinnamon, orange zest and vanilla. This is Kheer made like creme brulee. And we heart this! The Menu Del Dia also includes a refresco. We got a lemonade but you can choose from tea, coffee, Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite too. Apart from the Menu Del Dias, we also called for a Paella. Paella is the national dish of Spain and any Spaniard worth his word can cook up this delicacy. Saffron flavoured rice cooked in broth and including seasonal vegetables or the meat of your choice. Paella stands for the pan in which the dish is made and the dish itself. We dare you to finish one by yourself! The Menu Del Dias is available from 12.30 pm to 3.30pm is a must try for anyone who loves to live the fast life but also likes to gorge on delicacies. PS: Every Sunday, they host a Brunch with Unlimited Sangrias and Live Flamenco and this is an experience you wouldn't want to miss.