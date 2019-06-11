Lord Of The Drinks- Awesome Food To Check Out With Some Great Booze!

Completely awesome experience at Lord of the Drinks!😍❤ Has a wide range of booze options tailored made to cater to all your fascinating dreams of whiskey, wine, beers and those who want some cocktail🍷🥃🍸🍹🍾🍺🍻🥂. You name it they have it! An awesome place to enjoy a delicious lunch with a live screen playing the latest match. 😍 ☑Chefs recommendation ☑Ambience ☑Delicious and finger licking ☑Mind-blowing Just like in a cricket match a bowler and a batsman together contribute to a win-win game. I would say the ambience, location, and the chef's skills were on point, the staff there gave a small set back to the whole experience. And to top it off your menu in-house differs from that on zomato menu. Overall we had a very good experience and hands down the food and the ambience complimented each other extremely well!😍 We ordered some of the chef's speciality:- 1) Thai style chilli chicken🌶 2) Butter Chicken with chilli cheese garlic naan😍