Completely awesome experience at Lord of the Drinks!😍❤ Has a wide range of booze options tailored made to cater to all your fascinating dreams of whiskey, wine, beers and those who want some cocktail🍷🥃🍸🍹🍾🍺🍻🥂. You name it they have it! An awesome place to enjoy a delicious lunch with a live screen playing the latest match. 😍 ☑Chefs recommendation ☑Ambience ☑Delicious and finger licking ☑Mind-blowing Just like in a cricket match a bowler and a batsman together contribute to a win-win game. I would say the ambience, location, and the chef's skills were on point, the staff there gave a small set back to the whole experience. And to top it off your menu in-house differs from that on zomato menu. Overall we had a very good experience and hands down the food and the ambience complimented each other extremely well!😍 We ordered some of the chef's speciality:- 1) Thai style chilli chicken🌶 2) Butter Chicken with chilli cheese garlic naan😍
Lord Of The Drinks- Awesome Food To Check Out With Some Great Booze!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service could have been better. The staff should be trained for better customer interaction.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
