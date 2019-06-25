Get Your Weekend Brunch Sorted With Long And Short

Long and Short - Intercontinental, Sunday Brunch, Interesting spread. From Cold cuts/ mezze / Starters (veg, Non-Veg) Live counter (Italian) Popcorn machine / Mains and some amazing alcohol. Prices range from 1900+ to 3500+. This place is known for Its Pizzas, Cocktails, Pasta, salad and sushi, They have it all on the Brunch. Started off with some cold cuts - Chicken Wrapped with Stuffed Avocado (subtle) done well. Shrimps with Papaya Salad - served in a short glass, small size shrimp, tangy and good. Parma Ham with Mixed Greens and Grilled Pineapple was good. Had the smokiness. Mezze - Hummus was salty and the texture was just about okay, nothing great, below average. Tzatziki, on the other hand, was lovely. Had a lovely texture and balance was good. Baba Ganoush made well, balanced it perfect. Loved the coconut Panacota with Tempered Mustard seeds and Mango Bhel served in a martini glass (tangy/spicy) Sushi was made well. Cheese Counter had some impressive collection. Went well with the crackers. Couscous salad with pomegranate and bell pepper was good. So was Plum with Bocconcini cheese in coriander Pesto (something different). Service could have been better as starters took a while to come on the table - Soup of the day, Hot and Sour (spicy/peppery - good) Classic Paneer Tikka lacked texture and was dry. Avocado on Toast with roasted bell pepper presented well with micro greens as garnish. The taste was subtle. Crispy Tempura with Togarashi lacked the Punch. Pizzas were fantastic. Lovely crust/Sheen and taste. Non-Veg - Afghani Chicken tikka was made well with the balance of spices (served cold though) Fish Amritsari did not come to the table. Lamb Meatballs (skipped it) Opted for Smoked Chicken Pizza which missed the smokiness. Sada dosa with 3 types of chutney was made well, came piping hot. Mains - Mushroom and Spinach Lacunae was lovely (balance/texture/flavours) Wok tossed Noodles went well with the dips served. Stir Fried Chicken with Asian Vegetables tossed well with had a spicy taste to it. Loved the Kerala Fish curry went well with Steamed rice. Intercontinental is known for Dal Makhani and Chicken Mughlai Biryani (Must have it). Pasta - Penne Arrabiata was just perfect. Had that Punch and flavours with Olive and parmesan as a garnish. Intercontinental is known for its dessert - be it the black forest which was amazing or the chocolate cake. Ended with a double shot of espresso. Overall a nice Sunday spent. Service could have been a bit better. Apart from that no complaints.