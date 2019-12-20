Get Gorgeous Lucknowi Kurtas Starting At INR 650 At This Shop In Bandra

Around since 1976, Lucknowi Crafts is a store we love a lot for their fabulous collection of gorgeous embroidered Lucknowi suits and kurtas, along with those with chikan work and much more. They also sell items in wholesale, so you know that if you buy in bulk, the price will automatically be lesser. However, despite their super quality and intricate work, they charge lesser than other sellers.

Go here to get your hands on some amazing kurtas with gorgeous Lucknowi artwork. We love their daily-wear, casual embroidered short kurtas (INR 650), and the long ones (INR 850) that are perfect for work and general outings. The prices move upwards from there, but you can get embroidered kurtas in bright shades that are slightly heavier than these for INR 1,150. For kurtas and suits with more work that are apt for occasions, the prices will increase but they’re completely value for money.

P.S-They also have clothes for men, with kurtas starting INR 1,150 upwards. We truly love their collection and suggest you check it out too.