Matheran is a quick getaway from Mumbai. It’s peaceful, with pleasant weather and greenery that lacks in the city. If you’re looking to escape to Matheran, bookmark our list of the luxurious hotels to lounge in and unwind at.
Family Bonding Time? Enjoy A Quick Getaway At These Luxury Hotels In Matheran
Adamo Resort
Adamo Resort is a luxury resort for holidaymakers looking for comfort. It’s a colonial-style resort, with gorgeous cottages and a lavish swimming pool. They offer different kinds of rooms, from a bungalow, to a deluxe villa, to a standard room at the resort. The classic regent deluxe room is for INR 5450 per night {weekdays}, and INR 8150 per night {weekends}. The prices change according to the seasons.
Not just that, at the resort one can attend an Ayurvedic spa, have access to the health club, games room, and it also offers yoga, meditation and pranayam sessions with their in-house yoga teacher.
The Verandah In the Forest
Neemrana’s The Verandah, In The Forest is a heritage hill resort nicely tucked away in the hill station of Matheran. This one is for the history enthusiasts who love a story of the places they stay at. It has antique furniture, an accessible location and charmingly beautiful rooms, all of which make for a fitting getaway resort out there in Matheran.
They offer 11 rooms, all done up aesthetically with bed posters and wooden dressing tables and what not – a quintessential Victorian holiday home almost. For INR 4000/INR 5000 per night {depending on the season} one get a standard room here which goes up to INR 8000 per night for a couple at their grand rooms. Additional INR 700 maybe charged for lunch and dinner, however breakfast is included in the tariffs.
#LBBTip: Unfortunately, they don’t have a bar yet so people looking for some wining during their dining may be disappointed.
Anand Ritz
Anand Ritz is another luxurious hotel in Matheran, situated comfortably at a 10-minute walking distance from the main market. It has all the facilities people on a vacation need and want. Expect a swimming pool, a discotheque and a gym.
A standard room here starts at INR 4,500 per night {excluding the meals}.
#LBBTip: It is a pure vegetarian hotel which maybe a catch for our carnivores friends. However, one may look at it like a detox vacation sans all the meat and voila, there’s your purposeful holiday.
Lord's Central
A landmark known to the locals and tourists who’ve been in Matheran for a while now, Lord’s Central is a charming and an iconic hotel in this tiny hill station just hours away from Mumbai.
It’s possibly the only hotel run by the original Lords family that dates back to the British Raj. Currently run by the 6th generation of Lords, the hotel offers gorgeous old colonial style bungalows, with sprawling gardens and a view of the Sahydri hills. It has a swimming pool with a view, offers a four-course meal of the delectable Parsi cuisine. A standard room charges are starting at INR 5,800 per night, with the valley view rooms going up to INR 7,300 per night {all meals included}.
Horseland Hotel And Mountain Spa
Horseland Hotel is a perfect family resort in Matheran resplendent with facilities that make for a comfortable holiday. It has a swimming pool with a small waterfall bath, spa and massage facilities among other outdoor activities like horse riding and treks.
Over here, the rooms are like any other hotel as they are aimed to make the guests feel comfortable and relaxed. For INR 7,000 per night {standard non-AC} one has everything included in the package from the meals to having access to the pools, treks and more.
The Byke Heritage Hotel
The Byke Heritage resort in Matheran is all about a mix of the old and the new. The heritage resort was the first resort to be built in Matheran in the 1800s during the British Raj, and thus one can see its old colonial charm even today.
The resort offers a lot of outdoor activities like badminton, tennis, and even cricket {if you’re up for it}. It has a health spa as well offering massages and relaxing massages for the patrons who stay here. They have standard rooms, cottages and deluxe cottages and the tariffs vary according to the season. A standard deluxe AC room is for INR 4,500 {all meals included} on weekdays, and for INR 6,000 over the weekend.
#LBBTip: It’s also a pure vegetarian resort.
Usha Ascot
A three-star hotel in Matheran, Usha Ascot has been built in the style of a villa, with a few of its rooms having a view of the forest from their balconies.
It has a swimming pool, a health club, a discotheque aka ‘The Rainforest’, a bar, and a badminton court. The regular deluxe room is priced at INR 6,800 per night {for a couple} inclusive of all the meals. Access to the Health Club may be charged.
#LBBTip: Usha Ascot is a pure vegetarian hotel.
Westend Hotel
Westend Hotel is not too far off from the Matheran railway station, and is set amidst a lovely garden maintained by the hotel. The hotel offers cottages and bungalows and as it goes in Matheran, has a certain colonial charm to it. They serve Parsi grub as well.
A standard rooms starts at INR 5,500 {prices vary according to the seasons and on weekends}.
