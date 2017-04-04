Family Bonding Time? Enjoy A Quick Getaway At These Luxury Hotels In Matheran

Adamo Resort is a luxury resort for holidaymakers looking for comfort. It’s a colonial-style resort, with gorgeous cottages and a lavish swimming pool. They offer different kinds of rooms, from a bungalow, to a deluxe villa, to a standard room at the resort. The classic regent deluxe room is for INR 5450 per night {weekdays}, and INR 8150 per night {weekends}. The prices change according to the seasons.

Not just that, at the resort one can attend an Ayurvedic spa, have access to the health club, games room, and it also offers yoga, meditation and pranayam sessions with their in-house yoga teacher.

For more information, go here.