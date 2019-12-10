Chicken Tikka, Thai Curry And More: Where To Get That Hatke Warm Bowl Of Maggi This Winter

This place was highly recommended to us for their Maggi, and they lived up to the hype. Their menu is so loaded with Maggi dishes that each visit merits a new dish.

What To Expect: They try and infuse Maggi into different dishes, so expect (deep breath) pizza Maggi, Maggi sandwiches, and even a Maggi burger on the menu. Also check out barbeque Maggi and Thai curry Maggi. Their most popular dishes are Picadillia Maggi and the Aglio o Olio Maggi.



Shell Out: INR 100 onward



P.S: Heads up, they only do vegetarian dishes, so meat-lovers will have to settle for greener options. Also, it’s an outdoor seating arrangement with a food-truck vibe. It’s easy on the pocket and the service is quick. Though if it’s a sunny day we’re out of luck since there’s no shaded area.