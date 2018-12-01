Plain, Cheesy Or Manchurian: Anytime Is Maggi Time And Here's Where To Find It In The City

While the popular instant noodles might have had its share of controversies, Maggi is still synonymous with comfort food for most of us. Whether it’s for a late-night snack or a quick lunch, don’t we all love tucking into a warm bowl of this noodly goodness? Especially so with the occasional rains these days! And, in case you are craving for something more exciting and flavourful (or are too lazy to cook up some yourself), we have just the thing for you. Here’s our pick of restaurants and cafes around town that serve Maggi in regular as well as interesting avatars.