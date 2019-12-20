Also known as the House Of Bliss, Manasi Bungalow is a beautiful property in Valvan village are of Lonavala. The property boasts of two huge lawns, caretakers on duty through the day to cater to your needs and beautiful interiors to soothe your soul. They even provide the luxury of eating home-cooked food and free WiFi. If you want to order in, ask for the list of restaurants that offer discounts on ordering food.

They also cater to the needs of your furry friends- the villa also allows you to bring along your pets for an adventure-filled stay-cation!

Apart from the usual amenities mentioned above, what's interesting is that Manasi Bungalow houses an in-house artist community for all those creative souls. They are also known to host adventure events such as zorbing, rifle shooting and archery at exclusive prices, at the villa itself!

It is priced at INR 1,300 approx. per person for a night {for 16 persons}. Pets are charged at INR 1,000 per pet per day and are allowed to sleep in the suites, provided they are not lounging on the beds or bedding provided {this is done to for hygiene purposes of the household linen}. The tariff is inclusive of one time complimentary breakfast/ snacks and is exclusive of taxes and cleaning fees.