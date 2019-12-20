This Gorgeous Beach House In Alibaug Is The Most Perfect Getaway

Mango Beach House

Alibag, Alibaug

Zirad/Awas Nageshwar Mandir Road, Distt. Raigad, Alibaug, Maharashtra

Sleepy hamlets, sunsets on the beach, and local cuisine, all from the comfort of your very own home away from home. Sounds idyllic, like some distant destination, right? Well, think again, because this paradise is just a hop, skip and short boat ride away from Mumbai.

Mango Beach House at Alibaug, in our opinion, is the perfect weekend getaway if you want to leave behind all the city madness and soak in the natural beauty by the beach-side.

What Makes It Awesome

Designed in a modern, minimalistic Mediterranean style, Mango Beach House will totally surprise you. This gorgeous property has large ensuite rooms, a swimming pool and is a short walk away from the beach.

Now, whether you’d like to go on a long walk on the beach, spend the day in the pool, or simply lounge around looking at all the beauty surrounding you, Mango Beach House will let you do it. When it comes to the food, do not miss out on their lip-smacking coastal Maharashtrian cuisine, and if you go as a couple and would like a romantic meal, they could set up a candlelight dinner for two as well as a barbeque.

They’re priced at INR 7,450 (for two) over the weekends and INR 6,000 (for two) approx. on the weekdays. 

Getting to Alibaug is never really an issue, and you know that. It’s probably one of the easiest getaways from the city. You can get to Mango Beach House either by road, or by a simple boat ride from either the Gateway of India or the Mandwa Jetty.

Pro-Tip

The most gorgeous getaway so close to the city must definitely make it to your list of places to check out this year, and we say you get there already because you don’t know what you’re missing out on.

