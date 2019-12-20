This Gorgeous Beach House In Alibaug Is The Most Perfect Getaway

Designed in a modern, minimalistic Mediterranean style, Mango Beach House will totally surprise you. This gorgeous property has large ensuite rooms, a swimming pool and is a short walk away from the beach.

Now, whether you’d like to go on a long walk on the beach, spend the day in the pool, or simply lounge around looking at all the beauty surrounding you, Mango Beach House will let you do it. When it comes to the food, do not miss out on their lip-smacking coastal Maharashtrian cuisine, and if you go as a couple and would like a romantic meal, they could set up a candlelight dinner for two as well as a barbeque.

They’re priced at INR 7,450 (for two) over the weekends and INR 6,000 (for two) approx. on the weekdays.

Getting to Alibaug is never really an issue, and you know that. It’s probably one of the easiest getaways from the city. You can get to Mango Beach House either by road, or by a simple boat ride from either the Gateway of India or the Mandwa Jetty.

