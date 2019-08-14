Clean Beaches, Authentic Seafood & A Deserted Island: Here's Why You Need To Explore This Coastal Village

Uttan is also popularly known for its beach. And unlike the Mumbai beaches, the ones here are amazingly clean and peaceful as this destination is comparatively less explored. Just a few kilometres away from Uttan Village is Bhatia Bundar (Bundar means beach in Marathi).

Why We Love It: It’s quiet, serene and clean. You'll also a popular spot for the Koli community for fishing. So, be prepped to meet a few locals and understand about their community, livelihood and culture. Or just enjoy you company the best by reading a book or listening to music.



How To Get There: It's just a few minutes away from Uttan village. Any local rickshaw will take to the beach.