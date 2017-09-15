Head To Matheran For A Quick And Refreshing Day Trip Away From The City

We suggest you start by enjoying some early morning tea at Vihang Tea before starting a walk from Matheran ticket counter {starting point} till the Matheran market. When there, purchase beautiful jootis, handbags, hats and much more at the market. Visit Charlotte Lake, Little Chowk Point and Panorama Point. Simply sipping on a cup of hot tea and having a quick bite surrounded by the nature early in the morning is the best experience to have at Matheran.