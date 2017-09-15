A quick and short trip to Matheran makes for a great getaway from the city because it’s easy to get to, is a beautiful, scenic location and can totally be done in a day.
Head To Matheran For A Quick And Refreshing Day Trip Away From The City
How Do I Get There?
You can take a train from Mumbai to Neral, and upon getting off, take a taxi to the Matheran starting point. From there, you can either walk to the Matheran market or get a horse ride {it’s quite cool and brings back childhood memories}.
What Should I Do There?
We suggest you start by enjoying some early morning tea at Vihang Tea before starting a walk from Matheran ticket counter {starting point} till the Matheran market. When there, purchase beautiful jootis, handbags, hats and much more at the market. Visit Charlotte Lake, Little Chowk Point and Panorama Point. Simply sipping on a cup of hot tea and having a quick bite surrounded by the nature early in the morning is the best experience to have at Matheran.
Anything Else?
You can easily return to the city the very same day, so Matheran definitely is a great spot for a family picnic, day out with friend or your SO.
Comments (0)